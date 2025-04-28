Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: Vancouver police to provide live update

See more sharing options

Vancouver police are set to provide a live update on Monday afternoon about the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy.

On Sunday, police announced that 11 people died in the incident when an SUV drove into a crowd of people on Saturday, just after 8 p.m.

Dozens more were injured and 17 people remained in hospitals across the region on Sunday.

Police said some of the victims have yet to be identified.

6:50 Lapu Lapu Day incident

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on Sunday.

He remains in custody, pending a court date. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Saturday.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was taking place on school grounds located near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

Thousands of people attended the event, including politicians and city officials.

This story will be updated following the Vancouver police press conference at 2:30 p.m. PT.