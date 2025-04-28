Canada votes: Fire at polling station in Windsor, Ont. sends voters elsewhere

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor, Ont. fire crews are working to extinguish a structure fire at the WFCU Centre in the city’s east end on Monday morning that was also being used as a polling station for Monday’s federal election.

Windsor police say McHugh Street is currently closed from Darfield Avenue to Florence Road while crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Due to the fire, Windsor police say voting at that polling station was relocated to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those who were scheduled to vote at the WFCU Centre, were being advised to go to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School instead.

Signage and staff will be available to assist at the new location.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The WFCU Centre, which first opened in 2008, is a multi-sport complex which also serves as the home for the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

The complex, which is owned by the city, has a number of athletic facilities including three rinks while the Main Bowl is used by the Spitfires as well as for concerts and has a seating capacity of about 6,500.