Canada votes: Fire at polling station in Windsor, Ont. sends voters elsewhere

Windsor, Ont. fire crews are working to extinguish a structure fire at the WFCU Centre in the city’s east end on Monday morning that was also being used as a polling station for Monday’s federal election.
Windsor police say McHugh Street is currently closed from Darfield Avenue to Florence Road while crews work to extinguish the blaze.
Due to the fire, Windsor police say voting at that polling station was relocated to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.
Those who were scheduled to vote at the WFCU Centre, were being advised to go to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School instead.
Signage and staff will be available to assist at the new location.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The WFCU Centre, which first opened in 2008, is a multi-sport complex which also serves as the home for the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.
The complex, which is owned by the city, has a number of athletic facilities including three rinks while the Main Bowl is used by the Spitfires as well as for concerts and has a seating capacity of about 6,500.
