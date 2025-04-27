Menu

Crime

Multiple killed, injured after vehicle drives into Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2025 12:36 am
1 min read
A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Vancouver police say a number of people have been killed after a driver drove into the Lapu Lapu festival in the city on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A number of people have been killed and multiple others have been injured after a driver drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver on Saturday night.

It is unclear at this time why this happened, or what happened, but Vancouver police have confirmed that a driver drove into the crowd at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street just after 8 p.m.

Police said the driver is in custody.

No further details are confirmed at this time but more details are expected soon.

