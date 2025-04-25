Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police release suspect images in Surrey Hindu temple vandalism

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 6:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sikh and Hindu united after B.C. temples vandalized'
Sikh and Hindu united after B.C. temples vandalized
RELATED: A united front between B.C. Sikh and Hindu communities after vandals sprayed graffiti on two Metro Vancouver temples. Kristen Robinson reports.
Police in Surrey have released images of suspects in the vandalism of a Hindu temple last Saturday.

The incident happened the same morning as a similar act of vandalism at a Sikh temple in Vancouver, and police in both cities are working together on the possibility they are connected.

The Surrey Police Service said the vandals targeted the Shree Lakshmi Narayan Mandir on 140th Street near 84rd Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, where they spray-painted multiple building pillars and a mandir sign.

Anyone who recognizes this truck is asked to call Surrey police.
Anyone who recognizes this truck is asked to call Surrey police. Surrey police
Anyone who recognizes these pepole is asked to call Surrey police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes these pepole is asked to call Surrey police. Surrey police
Anyone who recognizes these pepole is asked to call Surrey police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes these pepole is asked to call Surrey police. Surrey police
Click to play video: 'Police seek persons of interest in vandalism at Vancouver Sikh temple'
Police seek persons of interest in vandalism at Vancouver Sikh temple

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, and travelling in a white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge.

On Thursday, police in Vancouver also released photos that showed mask-clad individuals and a white pickup truck outside the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara on Ross Street.

Surrey police said they are particularly interested in any video shot in the area and roadways near the Hindu temple between 3 a.m. and 3:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

