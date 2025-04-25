Man arrested after pedestrian struck and killed in ‘targeted attack’ on Haida Gwaii

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in the alleged “targeted” killing of a Haida Gwaii man in a vehicle collision.

Daajing Giids RCMP said the victim, a pedestrian, was struck shortly after 1 p.m. on April 22 in the 200 block of Front Street in Skidegate, and later died of his injuries.

“From the outset of this collision, this was investigated as a targeted attack, and at no time did the Daajing Giids RCMP feel there was a risk to the greater community or its members,” Daajing Giids RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a media release.

Family have identified the victim as Luke Pearson, a Skidegate resident and member of the Haida Juus Eagle Clan.

Luke was a proud uncle, loyal friend, a devoted and caring son, brother, and cousin, and loving partner,” reads a family statement.

“He proudly and humbly lived a peaceful and honest life. He worked hard for this life and had a very bright future he was excited for … His life was stolen by evil people in a senseless act with no reason, and our hearts are forever broken.”

The Council of the Haida Nation also issued a statement on Pearson’s death.

“At this time, please focus on supporting the family and one another while remembering all of the goodness of Luke,” the council said.

“To all who knew Luke, he was a kind, generous, caring and innocent Haida man.”

The council added it was in “full support” of the RCMP investigation and receiving regular updates.

The RCMP also pushed back against “social media posts questioning the investigation’s timeline.”

Manseau said officers have been working “round the clock” on the case to collect evidence and speak with witnesses.

“While an arrest is certainly a milestone in any investigation, charge approval is always the ultimate goal,” he said.

“It’s important that we take the time we need to ensure a successful prosecution.”

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Daajing Giids RCMP at 250-559-4421.