Cocaine, cash and other contraband seized in separate northern Manitoba RCMP raids

A total of five people were arrested last week in Flin Flon when two separate drug investigations wrapped up on the same day, Manitoba RCMP say.

On April 17, RCMP searched a home on Centennial Crescent in the northern Manitoba city, and seized 112 grams of cocaine, as well as guns, drug paraphernalia, and a ‘large amount’ of cash.

A 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and will appear before a Flin Flon court this summer.

Contraband seized by Flin Flon RCMP April 17, 2025. Manitoba RCMP

Later that same day, RCMP searched a Hill Street apartment and found more cocaine — 110 grams — as well as illicit tobacco, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested on the scene in the Hill Street incident — two men in their 30s and a 20-year-old woman. One of the men was released without charge, and the woman will appear in court.

The other man, 39, is in custody facing charges of possessing the proceeds of crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police continue to investigate both cases.