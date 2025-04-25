19-year-old man arrested, accused of starting huge New Jersey wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A New Jersey man has been arrested and is facing arson charges after being accused of starting the wildfire that has burned more than 15,000 acres since Tuesday and prompted more than 3,000 evacuations, while briefly shutting down part of the Garden State Parkway, one of the state’s busiest highways.

Police allege Joseph Kling, 19, of Waretown, N.J. of setting a bonfire using wooden pallets in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens and leaving it without fully extinguishing the blaze.

He has been charged with arson and aggravated arson in the Jones Road wildfire, which is still burning in southern New Jersey. The wildfire was described as starting with “an improperly extinguished bonfire” in a joint statement from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“Further investigation has revealed that Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire – and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished. Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township (Waretown) Police Headquarters; he was thereafter transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing,” the statement added.

Judge James Gluck told Kling during a brief court appearance on Thursday that the state sought to have him detained pending trial and he wouldn’t be released.

Kling spoke briefly, only to clarify that his next court appearance was set for April 29. “Thank you. Have a good day,” he said when the judge dismissed him.

During a news conference on Thursday, Ocean County prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said “we can confidently say that we think the fire was set intentionally.”

He declined further comment on why authorities believe Kling was responsible and other matters related to the investigation since it remains ongoing.

The wildfire, burning in Ocean and Lacey townships in Ocean County, had been 60 per cent contained by Friday morning, the New Jersey fire service said.

Authorities had said there were no injuries or deaths in the fire, but a commercial building and some vehicles were destroyed.

Shawn LaTourette, Department of Environmental Protection commissioner, told reporters Wednesday that officials estimate the fire might not be completely extinguished until Saturday, based on the fire’s current containment level and the upcoming weather in the area due to a severe drought recently.

“This is still a very active fire,” LaTourette said. “As we continue to get this under full control, the expectation is that the number of acres will grow and will grow in a place that is unpopulated.”

“This could very well end up being the largest wildfire in New Jersey in 20 years.”

View image in full screen A wildfire burning in New Jersey on April 22 forced some residents to evacuate. AP Photo / WPVI-TV / 6ABC

Acting New Jersey governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for Ocean County on Wednesday morning.

“Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County,” Way said in a statement.

“I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols.

“At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed.”

I am declaring a State of Emergency in Ocean County due to the Jones Road Wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area near Lacey, Ocean, and Barnegat Townships. At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed. — Lt Governor Tahesha Way (@LtGovWay) April 23, 2025

The wildfire is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week due to an ongoing drought situation with the lack of precipitation last fall.

— With files from The Associated Press