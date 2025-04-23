New Jersey wildfire continues to burn as state of emergency declared

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are still battling a fast-moving wildfire that has burned more than 11,500 acres in southern New Jersey since Tuesday and prompted more than 3,000 evacuations, while briefly shutting down part of the Garden State Parkway, one of the state’s busiest highways.

More than 1,300 structures were threatened and shelters were opened at two high schools to help the evacuated residents, according to the Barnegat Township Police Department.

The blaze, burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County, was only about 10 per cent contained Tuesday night, the New Jersey fire service said. The cause of the fire, called the Jones Road Wildfire, is under investigation.

View image in full screen A man passes a house fire on April, 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. AP Photo / Matt Slocum

The Jersey Central Power and Light Company said they cut power to around 25,000 customers at the request of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the wildfire’s command post on Tuesday night. “This is for the safety of crews battling the fire,” the company wrote.

Approximately 25,000 JCP&L customers are affected by this forced outage, and we do not anticipate restoring power tonight. We will work to restore power to customers as we are safely able, including through tying areas to neighboring lines where safe and possible. — JCP&L (@JCP_L) April 23, 2025

Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for Ocean County on Wednesday morning.

“Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County,” Way said in a statement.

View image in full screen A fire burns on April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. AP Photo / Chris Szagola

“I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols,” Way said.

“At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed.”

I am declaring a State of Emergency in Ocean County due to the Jones Road Wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area near Lacey, Ocean, and Barnegat Townships. At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed. — Lt Governor Tahesha Way (@LtGovWay) April 23, 2025

Weather conditions began to improve on Wednesday as firefighters continued to battle the large blaze, with 30 per cent contained. Officials lifted earlier evacuation orders, and the roughly 12-kilometre stretch of Garden State Parkway that had been closed in the southern part of the state reopened.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jones Road Wildfire – Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County New Jersey Forest Fire Service is making progress containing a wildfire burning in Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County. SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 11,500 acres

🔥 30% contained pic.twitter.com/bPN7Cms0tP — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 23, 2025

As thick, black clouds continued to fill the sky on Wednesday, an air quality alert was declared by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP).

“Sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors,” the group wrote.

“Winds will slowly shift from a north to southeasterly flow but overall remain light, potentially transporting smoke northward late in the day.”

Shawn LaTourette, NJDEP commissioner, told reporters Wednesday that they estimate the fire might not be completely extinguished until Saturday, based on the fire’s current containment level and the upcoming weather in the area due to a severe drought recently.

“We expect that number to grow, that ultimately we will see a greater number of acres affected,” LaTourette said.

Video released by many New Jersey residents showed billowing white and black clouds of smoke, intense flames engulfing pines and firefighters dousing a charred structure.

USA: A fast-moving wildfire in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens has burned about 8,500 acres near Barnegat Township, prompting evacuations for around 3,000 people and threatening over 1,300 structures. The fire, named the Jones Road Forest Fire, was only 10% contained as of late… pic.twitter.com/4ub7ki9zJq — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 23, 2025

🚨 A massive wildfire, dubbed the Jones Road Wildfire, is tearing through 1,200 acres in Barnegat Township’s Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, Ocean County, NJ, as of April 22, 2025, with 0% containment. Mandatory evacuations are underway for Wells Mills Road from Bryant… pic.twitter.com/61nPv8YRcH — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) April 23, 2025

State of emergency declared as New Jersey wildfire explodes to 8,500 acres. A wildfire in New Jersey has exploded to over 8,500 acres after igniting Tuesday near Toms River and threatening more than 1,000 structures, shutting down a major highway and causing thousands of people… pic.twitter.com/kHBeIkc2Mg — 𝕊𝔸𝕃𝕋𝕐 𝔾𝕀ℝ𝕃 (@SaltyGirl09) April 23, 2025

A wildfire ignites and rapidly grows in size in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/gHyL3jLabr — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 22, 2025

Wildfires RAGE across New Jersey Three thousand residents in New Jersey have been evacuated due to a wildfire that has spread across approximately 1,300 hectares. 25,000 people have lost power pic.twitter.com/wCJTy4hBQu — ℂ𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕖𝕧𝕒𝕣𝕒 ★ (@cheguwera) April 23, 2025

NJ wildfire prompts evacuation orders for thousands as blaze explodes in size, closes part of Garden State Parkway. pic.twitter.com/moXfC7h35j — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) April 23, 2025

The wildfire is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week due to an ongoing drought situation with the lack of precipitation last fall.

Firefighters were battling a wildfire in Cumberland County on April 18 and into April 21. It was 75 per cent contained before the Jones Road Wildfire began. The fire began burning in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland, N.J., and was named Danny’s Wildfire.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Danny’s Wildfire – Peaslee Wildlife Management Area – Vineland, Cumberland County@njdepforestfire remains on scene of a wildfire burning at the Peaslee WMA in Vineland, Cumberland County. SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 1,300 acres

🔥 75% contained pic.twitter.com/Xh5nGyG250 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 21, 2025

“This year has been crazy. We’re probably two or three times the fires we had this time last year,” Bill Donnelly, New Jersey Forest Fire Service chief, told Fox29 Philadelphia. “Here in New Jersey, things have been crazy and they’ve been getting crazier and crazier.”

— With files from The Associated Press