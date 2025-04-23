Menu

National

Video link
Headline link
U.S. News

New Jersey wildfire continues to burn as state of emergency declared

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 1:12 pm
3 min read
A wildfire burning in New Jersey on April 22 forced some residents to evacuate. View image in full screen
A wildfire burning in New Jersey on April 22 forced thousands of residents to evacuate. AP Photo / WPVI-TV / 6ABC
Firefighters are still battling a fast-moving wildfire that has burned more than 11,500 acres in southern New Jersey since Tuesday and prompted more than 3,000 evacuations, while briefly shutting down part of the Garden State Parkway, one of the state’s busiest highways.

More than 1,300 structures were threatened and shelters were opened at two high schools to help the evacuated residents, according to the Barnegat Township Police Department.

The blaze, burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County, was only about 10 per cent contained Tuesday night, the New Jersey fire service said. The cause of the fire, called the Jones Road Wildfire, is under investigation.

A man walks past a house fire Wednesday, April, 23,, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. View image in full screen
A man passes a house fire on April, 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. AP Photo / Matt Slocum

The Jersey Central Power and Light Company said they cut power to around 25,000 customers at the request of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the wildfire’s command post on Tuesday night. “This is for the safety of crews battling the fire,” the company wrote.

Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for Ocean County on Wednesday morning.

“Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County,” Way said in a statement.

A fire burns on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. View image in full screen
A fire burns on April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. AP Photo / Chris Szagola

“I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols,” Way said.

“At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed.”

Weather conditions began to improve on Wednesday as firefighters continued to battle the large blaze, with 30 per cent contained. Officials lifted earlier evacuation orders, and the roughly 12-kilometre stretch of Garden State Parkway that had been closed in the southern part of the state reopened.

As thick, black clouds continued to fill the sky on Wednesday, an air quality alert was declared by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP).

“Sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors,” the group wrote.

“Winds will slowly shift from a north to southeasterly flow but overall remain light, potentially transporting smoke northward late in the day.”

Shawn LaTourette, NJDEP commissioner, told reporters Wednesday that they estimate the fire might not be completely extinguished until Saturday, based on the fire’s current containment level and the upcoming weather in the area due to a severe drought recently.

“We expect that number to grow, that ultimately we will see a greater number of acres affected,” LaTourette said.

Video released by many New Jersey residents showed billowing white and black clouds of smoke, intense flames engulfing pines and firefighters dousing a charred structure.

The wildfire is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week due to an ongoing drought situation with the lack of precipitation last fall.

Firefighters were battling a wildfire in Cumberland County on April 18 and into April 21. It was 75 per cent contained before the Jones Road Wildfire began. The fire began burning in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland, N.J., and was named Danny’s Wildfire.

“This year has been crazy. We’re probably two or three times the fires we had this time last year,” Bill Donnelly, New Jersey Forest Fire Service chief, told Fox29 Philadelphia. “Here in New Jersey, things have been crazy and they’ve been getting crazier and crazier.”

With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

