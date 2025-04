Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating the possible discovery of human remains in the city’s southwest.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Spruce Drive S.W. around 3:13 p.m. for reports that human remains had been discovered.

View image in full screen Calgary police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating the discovery of possible human remains in the 3000 block of Spruce Drive southwest. Global News

Few other details are available, but police say investigators are on scene and the medical examiner has been called in to help determine if the remains are human, the cause of death and if it is considered suspicious.

More to come…