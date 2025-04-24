Okanagan animal sanctuary raises much-needed funds ahead of open house

It takes a lot of hands to keep the herd at Happy Hooves fed.

The group of misfits that call the sanctuary home are here because they have either been abandoned or mistreated.

The property in Kelowna, B.C., is where they can find healing.

“Rescue is really, really important work, and it’s really hard work, but I think we also need to be proactive and teaching people what it means to adopt these animals and what the commitment looks like,” said Tristyn Hay, Happy Hooves Sanctuary co-founder.

The hay wheels used to feed the animals in their care cost $150 each and only last 10 days, which adds up to thousands of dollars in operating fees a year. So Hay and her team are fundraising to turn their one-and-a-half acre field into something more palatable.

“Even people who might know irrigation, and they might want to donate their time, we just need to get water in that field,” said Hay.

While they raise the $18,000 for irrigation, the mercury is rising, so the volunteers are banding together to clean up the pens and feed the animals.

“People, a lot of times, are scared of goats. They don’t really understand them, but they are just like dogs, so I love getting to play with them,” said Sivon Austin, a volunteer at the sanctuary.

When the herd is well taken care of, they return the favour. Their hens are laying colourful eggs for the volunteers to collect.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t realize how different each chicken can be; they all have their own personalities, and it’s really fun,” said Kazandra Berrie, a volunteer at the sanctuary.

The spring cleanup is preparation for the annual open house on Sunday, April 27, when the public is welcome to the grounds to meet the eccentric animal crew.