District makes funding plea as Surrey schools run short of paper

The Surrey School District is calling on the B.C. government to increase provincial funding after reports of multiple schools running short of paper.
This follows the recent announcement made on Feb. 28 by the Surrey Board of Education of a $16 million budget shortfall for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.
The board says provincial funding is lacking due to inflation and Surrey’s growing population.
Tymoschuk says the district is able to reallocate resources when schools report running short.
But he says funding for public education has changed over the years.
“Twenty years ago, the provincial government used to fund public education. About 15 per cent of their total budget,” Tymoschuk says.
“That’s dropped down to about eight per cent of their total budget.”
In response to the shortfall, Tymoschuk says inflation and infrastructure needs are a priority.
Tymoschuk says the board met last week with the Education Minister to express their concerns.
