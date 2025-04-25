Quebec family speaks out after convicted murderer seeks appeal

Send this page to someone via email

More than two and a half years after her daughter and two grandchildren were killed in their home, Sylvie Guertin is pleading with Quebec’s justice minister to help let her family grieve in peace.

In December, Mohamed Al Ballouz, who now identifies as Levana Ballouz, was convicted of murdering Synthia Bussieres, and suffocating their two young children, Eliam and Zac.

Ballouz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

The deadline to request an appeal expired in late January, Guertin was back in court this week, where she heard that Ballouz, who had represented herself during the trial, is now looking for a lawyer to contest the decision and to have that appeal heard in English.

The case will return to court on May 12.

“I am mad, very mad,” said Guertin. “I wrote to the minister asking how is this is possible? The law clearly states the delay for an appeal is 30 days.”

On Wednesday in Quebec City, the province’s justice minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, expressed his condolences, but told Global News his hands are tied.

“We support that family, but I cannot intervene in judicial processes,” he said.

Guertin hopes Eliam, Zac and Synthia, who would have turned 41 years old on Wednesday, can finally rest in peace.

“ I will defend her and my grandchildren until I die,” she said. “As long as it takes for justice to be served.

