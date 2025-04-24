Winnipeg middle school students provide barricade art for Whiteout parties

Send this page to someone via email

This year, Winnipeg’s Whiteout street parties have a pop of colour, courtesy of some local students.

The concrete barricades, which help direct traffic around the area, were painted by Grade 9 art students from Hugh John MacDonald School. The students created the design themselves – all showing off their playoff spirit – and had three hours to execute them.

“It was a cool experience, like being a part of this community. It was awesome,” says Ayan Ahmed. She painted her barrier with the phrase, “Let’s Gooooo.”

Athena Abuda and Charisma Wozny collaborated on one of the barriers which features vertical stipes and alternating white and blue letters that spell out “Winnipeg”.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s a chance that some people don’t get,” says Abuda.

Wozny jokes that their work might even give the Jets the boost they need for a deep playoff run.

Story continues below advertisement

“Especially with our art, I think they’re definitely gonna win — 100 per cent.”

Adonia Asiimwe created a design showing off Connor Hellebuyck’s jersey, with a big number 37 and “Go Jets Go” painted on his stick. Asiimwe says it feels amazing to have his work seen by so many fans.

“It was very accomplishing, very motivating, and also very moving to me. It was the first time I’ve ever, ever, ever gotten acknowledged by other people who are outside of my family or school,” he says.

Daniella Rand, the art teacher at Hugh John MacDonald, says the experience was both a great artistic challenge and a chance to get recognized for their abilities.

“It’s very important to me that they can see their art in the world, they can see themselves — that if they’re passing art in the community, they don’t think it’s inaccessible to them, it’s something they can absolutely do,” says Rand.

Principal Jennifer Scott says it’s a special thing to have the students involved in the city’s playoff spirit.

“What they do with their time, their energy, with their gifts, has an impact in a positive way to the rest of Winnipeg’s community,” says Scott.