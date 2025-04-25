How will Canada’s major political parties deal with Iran?

Send this page to someone via email

Global News put the following question to the major parties seeking to form Canada’s next government: If elected, how do you intend to confront the threat to national security, Middle East stability and human rights posed by the Iranian regime?

Here are their responses in the order received.

Conservative Party of Canada

Conservatives stand with the long-suffering people of Iran, who have been long-oppressed by the regime in Tehran.

Unlike the Liberals who came to office promising to re-establish diplomatic relations with Tehran and who took years to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, Conservatives understand the threat that the regime poses to the Iranian people and its destabilizing role in the Middle East.

Conservatives will work with our allies to enforce oil sanctions against the regime, cutting off a vital source of revenue for the regime. We will also work to increase exports of Canadian oil and gas to partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, thereby reducing their reliance on energy from the regime.

Conservatives will also treat our national security here at home seriously, something that the Liberals have failed to do over a decade in power. We will ensure that our intelligence and law-enforcement agencies have the tools they need to protect Canadians here at home.

Conservatives will focus on preventing members of the regime from entering Canada and strengthen efforts to counter money laundering by the regime through Canada’s financial system.

Liberal Party of Canada

The Iranian regime poses a threat to international peace and security, both through its armed forces and through support of its allies and proxies. A new Liberal government led by Mark Carney will work with the international community to deter its destabilizing influence in the region.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Liberal Government has designated 10 new organizations as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, including the Houthis, Samidoun, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This decisive action gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorism offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment, to keep Canadians safe.

A new Liberal government led by Mark Carney will continue to work with Canada’s national security and intelligence agencies to identify and target entities that meet the threshold for listing, and to apply significant consequences on these groups and the individuals that support them.

The Iranian regime also continues to show clear disregard for human rights, routinely oppressing its own people and fueling instability throughout the region. Canada has sanctioned 208 Iranian individuals and 254 entities who have grossly and systematically violated human rights.

A Liberal government led by Mark Carney will stand firm in upholding our current sanctions and measures—among the strongest actions any country has taken against Iran. We will use every tool in our toolbox to crack down on this brutal regime and the individuals responsible for its egregious behaviour.

We will also continue to work with international partners to hold Iran accountable for the illegal shootdown of PS752 and provide support to the families and loved ones of the victims as they fight for justice and reparations.

A Mark Carney Liberal government will continue to support the work of the new pathway to permanent residence for the families of the victims of PS752 and uphold our commitment to reunite the victim’s family members.

Along with our partners, we will continue to call on the Islamic Republic of Iran to take full responsibility for its actions, including by making reparations for the harm caused by the downing.

New Democratic Party

Did not respond.