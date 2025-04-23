Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Tesla vehicles were tops among recent EV rebates in Manitoba, documents show

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 10:10 pm
2 min read
Tesla vehicles were tops among recent EV rebates in Manitoba, documents show - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Owners of Tesla vehicles were the biggest beneficiaries in recent months of electric-vehicle rebates offered by the Manitoba government, newly released documents show.

The province announced last summer that it would offer rebates of up to $4,000 to people who buy or lease electric vehicles with a suggested retail price of less than $70,000. The rebates were available retroactively for purchases made as far back as the previous summer.

Between last August and February of this year, Tesla vehicles accounted for more than 20 per cent of all approved rebates — or 337 vehicles — for a total of just under $1.3 million, according to a spreadsheet obtained by The Canadian Press under the freedom of information law.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ford was in a distant second place with 226 vehicles and $864,500, followed by Hyundai, Chevrolet and others among 22 car companies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government ended rebates for purchases of Tesla vehicles and those made in China as part of its budget in March, to protest against tariffs imposed by the United States and China.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala had said the move was part of an “elbows up” response. Tesla has come under fire because its chief executive, Elon Musk, has served as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The NDP government is reviewing some of its contracts for remote internet services with Starlink, another Musk company, although no decision has been announced.

Trending Now

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives said the government’s changing rebate system is wrong.

“I’m opposed to the NDP singling out Teslas, currently, that they have been trying to push on Manitobans by bringing in this rebate program to begin with,” Tory finance critic Lauren Stone said Wednesday.

“There are better ways to spend money right now in terms of helping with affordability with all Manitobans,” she said, pointing to rising property taxes and food costs.

Sala said the rebate program has been a success.

“Manitobans want an affordable option to use clean energy and when Donald Trump threatened Canada’s sovereignty, Manitobans wanted to send a message to the U.S. administration.

Story continues below advertisement

By banning Teslas from the program, Manitobans can now do both,” Sala said in a written statement.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices