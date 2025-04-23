Man missing, mother and infant rescued, after boating accident near Victoria

Police near Victoria are looking for a missing man after his boat was found floating unoccupied in Finlayson Arm on Tuesday.
West Shore RCMP said that 43-year-old Ryan Mazar and two others were thrown overboard during a boating accident in the afternoon.
The other two, a mother and an infant, were found on the shore and rescued but Mazar is still missing.
The search resumed on Wednesday by boat and air.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP.
