Entertainment

B.C.’s Carly Rae Jepsen working on ’10 Things I Hate about You’ for Broadway

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 5:45 pm
1 min read
Carly Rae Jepsen. View image in full screen
Carly Rae Jepsen. Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
Carly Rae Jepsen has been tapped to help adapt the teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You for the Broadway stage.

Producers say the singer-songwriter from Mission, B.C., will write the music with Ethan Gruska, while Lena Dunham and Jessica Huang will write the book.

The musical, produced by Mike Bosner, will be based on the 1999 movie from screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, which itself is a modern reimagining of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

The cult classic film helped launch the careers of Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

This will be a return to Broadway for Jepsen, who starred in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” for several months in 2014.

There’s no word yet on when the musical is expected to debut, but Tony-winner Christopher Wheeldon has already signed on to direct.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

