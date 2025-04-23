Jagmeet Singh tells Alberta voters that NDP will be there ‘to fight for you’

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party’s two Alberta MPs accomplished more than 30 Conservative MPs from that province did in the last Parliament.

At an election campaign stop Wednesday in Edmonton, Singh said NDP members go to Ottawa to “get stuff done,” as he urged voters not to turn their backs on New Democrats.

“We’re not there to just make noise in a corner like the Conservatives,” he said.

View image in full screen NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference in Edmonton on April 23, 2025. Global News

Singh pointed to the NDP’s success in pushing the minority Liberal government to make strides on dental care, pharmacare and worker protections in exchange for his party’s support in the House of Commons.

Canadians cast their ballots in a general election on April 28.

Mark Carney’s Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in second place.

The NDP held 24 seats in the House before the election call last month but opinion surveys suggest support for the party has dipped substantially.

Singh said in Edmonton the Liberals and Conservatives will not fight for Canadians worried about paying for food and rent.

“If you’re worried about the high price of groceries, you think Mark Carney is going to bring in a price cap? You think Pierre Poilievre is going to bring in a price cap? No, we’re going to fight for a price cap to bring down your grocery prices,” Singh said.

“And when Mark Carney proposes to cut the services you need, Canadians are wondering, well, who’s going to stop that? That’s us. That’s New Democrats.

“Don’t give Mark Carney all the power. Make sure there’s some New Democrats there to fight for you and defend what matters to you most.”

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Aaron Sousa