Canada

Jagmeet Singh tells Alberta voters that NDP will be there ‘to fight for you’

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Singh says NDP will fight for national rent control'
Singh says NDP will fight for national rent control
WATCH ABOVE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced his plan to fight for national rent control if his party comes to power. In a campaign speech in Edmonton on Wednesday, Singh said his government would ban corporations from buying affordable homes and instead, build towards co-operative housing where people living in the building are homeowners.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party’s two Alberta MPs accomplished more than 30 Conservative MPs from that province did in the last Parliament.

At an election campaign stop Wednesday in Edmonton, Singh said NDP members go to Ottawa to “get stuff done,” as he urged voters not to turn their backs on New Democrats.

“We’re not there to just make noise in a corner like the Conservatives,” he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference in Edmonton on April 23, 2025. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference in Edmonton on April 23, 2025. Global News

Singh pointed to the NDP’s success in pushing the minority Liberal government to make strides on dental care, pharmacare and worker protections in exchange for his party’s support in the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians cast their ballots in a general election on April 28.

Mark Carney’s Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in second place.

The NDP held 24 seats in the House before the election call last month but opinion surveys suggest support for the party has dipped substantially.

Singh said in Edmonton the Liberals and Conservatives will not fight for Canadians worried about paying for food and rent.

“If you’re worried about the high price of groceries, you think Mark Carney is going to bring in a price cap? You think Pierre Poilievre is going to bring in a price cap? No, we’re going to fight for a price cap to bring down your grocery prices,” Singh said.

Trending Now

“And when Mark Carney proposes to cut the services you need, Canadians are wondering, well, who’s going to stop that? That’s us. That’s New Democrats.

“Don’t give Mark Carney all the power. Make sure there’s some New Democrats there to fight for you and defend what matters to you most.”

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Aaron Sousa

Click to play video: 'Federal NDP leader joined by Rachel Notley for rally in Edmonton'
Federal NDP leader joined by Rachel Notley for rally in Edmonton
© 2025 The Canadian Press

