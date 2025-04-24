Canada’s largest Black community feels disconnected with new riding. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

As election day approaches, Nova Scotians are expressing what they want to see from the next federal government.

In North Preston, Canada’s largest Black community, some say they’re feeling disconnected to the area’s new riding.

Community member Nevell Provo believes changes in the electoral boundaries — which merged Preston and Sackville with parts of Bedford — diminished what he says will be Preston’s input on voting day.

“Being the largest Black community and to not have a voice, I think that speaks to Canada,” he said.

“That speaks to the view and the position of a Black person in Canada, oftentimes feeling voiceless, oftentimes feeling powerless.”

Meghan Symonds lives in Cole Harbour, about five minutes from North Preston, but in a different federal riding.

She says it’s important for the Black community anywhere in Nova Scotia to exercise their right to vote.

Symonds says she wishes federal parties and candidates would take more time to understand the issues African Nova Scotians want addressed.

“Speak to us, talk to us, get to know the history of us. We hold a rich history here, but there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed that kind of go by the way side,” she said.

