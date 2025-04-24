SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada’s largest Black community feels disconnected with new riding. Here’s why

By Kendra Gannon Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Why voters in Canada’s largest black community say they feel disconnected to their new riding
WATCH: As voting day approaches, African Nova Scotians are expressing what they want to see from then next federal government. In North Preston, Canada’s largest Black community, one member says they’re feeling disconnected to the area’s new riding. Kendra Gannon reports.
As election day approaches, Nova Scotians are expressing what they want to see from the next federal government.

In North Preston, Canada’s largest Black community, some say they’re feeling disconnected to the area’s new riding.

Community member Nevell Provo believes changes in the electoral boundaries — which merged Preston and Sackville with parts of Bedford — diminished what he says will be Preston’s input on voting day.

“Being the largest Black community and to not have a voice, I think that speaks to Canada,” he said.

“That speaks to the view and the position of a Black person in Canada, oftentimes feeling voiceless, oftentimes feeling powerless.”

Meghan Symonds lives in Cole Harbour, about five minutes from North Preston, but in a different federal riding.

She says it’s important for the Black community anywhere in Nova Scotia to exercise their right to vote.

Symonds says she wishes federal parties and candidates would take more time to understand the issues African Nova Scotians want addressed.

“Speak to us, talk to us, get to know the history of us. We hold a rich history here, but there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed that kind of go by the way side,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

