Polar bears to stay cool at Winnipeg zoo thanks to $1.2M grant: province

A popular Arctic-themed exhibit at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting provincial funding to help its polar bears stay cool.

Manitoba environment minister Mike Moyes announced Wednesday that a $1.2 million grant has been earmarked for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy and the zoo’s Journey to Churchill exhibit, with the intention of being used to improve geothermic heating and water filtration systems, as well as the addition of a permanent pool chiller.

“Many Manitobans treasure Assiniboine Park Zoo’s incredible Journey to Churchill exhibit and the unique opportunity to see and learn about polar bears up close,” Moyes said in a statement.

“Our government greatly appreciates the contributions of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy that offer incredible experiences for Manitobans and visitors to enjoy and explore. We look forward to our continued partnership and advancing shared priorities together.”

Moyes said Journey to Churchill is the most comprehensive exhibit of its kind at any zoo in the world. The zoo is a major tourist attraction in Winnipeg, with much of that interest surrounding visitors who want a chance to see a polar bear up-close, the minister said.

The senior director of zoological operations, Dr. Chris Enright, said Wednesday that the research and educational opportunities that accompany the exhibit can have a real impact on visitors looking to learn more about the climate crisis.

“The polar bears and other northern species in Journey to Churchill help us share the wonders of Manitoba’s north and connect people with nature in a fun and educational setting,” Enright said.

“These connections foster a greater understanding of the impact of climate change on the Arctic and inspire people to make changes in their lives to support the conservation of wildlife and wild places.”