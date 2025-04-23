Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in armed incident at Winnipeg mall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
Teen arrested in armed incident at Winnipeg mall
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody after an incident at CF Polo Park mall Tuesday afternoon involving a firearm.
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody after an incident at CF Polo Park mall Tuesday afternoon involving a firearm.

Police said they were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. and were told by security that a handgun had been fired within the mall.

Two teens were arrested, and an airsoft pistol was seized by police.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with possessing a weapon and causing a disturbance, while the other youth was released without charges.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Const. Claude Chancy told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that even thought the weapon was an airsoft gun, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a real threat.

“When we get those reports and we attend a facility regarding a firearm, it doesn’t matter to us if it’s an airsoft pistol or an actual firearm,” he said.

“They’re (both) seen as a threat to the public.”

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

