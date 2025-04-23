Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Speed, red-light cameras catching dozens of police cars in Ontario city

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto to increase traffic agents, double speed cameras in coming months'
Toronto to increase traffic agents, double speed cameras in coming months
RELATED: Toronto to increase traffic agents, double speed cameras in coming months – Jan 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Several police officers in a major Ontario city were caught by the municipality’s speed and red-light cameras over the last three months.

In a report being presented at the Ottawa Police Services Board on April 28, the force’s chief of police states that throughout the first quarter of 2025, 23 red light camera infractions were logged, 29 cases of vehicle collisions involving police occurred, 69 automated speed enforcement tickets were issued.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During the same quarter last year, the data shows those infractions at 12, 25 and 75, respectively. One hundred red-light camera infractions, 93 collisions and 570 automated speeding tickets were recorded throughout 2024, the data shows.

The statistics were listed as “internal complaints,” with the chief stating in the report those three infractions make up the majority of internal probes.

Trending Now

Those probes are led by the service’s professional standards unit, a spokesperson for the service told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Depending on the circumstances, discipline may be imposed,” they said.

The chief added in the report the service’s professional standards unit “strives to uphold the highest standards of conduct and accountability for its members.”

— with files from Kevin Nielsen

Sponsored content

AdChoices