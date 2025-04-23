Speed, red-light cameras catching dozens of police cars in Ontario city

Send this page to someone via email

Several police officers in a major Ontario city were caught by the municipality’s speed and red-light cameras over the last three months.

In a report being presented at the Ottawa Police Services Board on April 28, the force’s chief of police states that throughout the first quarter of 2025, 23 red light camera infractions were logged, 29 cases of vehicle collisions involving police occurred, 69 automated speed enforcement tickets were issued.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During the same quarter last year, the data shows those infractions at 12, 25 and 75, respectively. One hundred red-light camera infractions, 93 collisions and 570 automated speeding tickets were recorded throughout 2024, the data shows.

The statistics were listed as “internal complaints,” with the chief stating in the report those three infractions make up the majority of internal probes.

Those probes are led by the service’s professional standards unit, a spokesperson for the service told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Depending on the circumstances, discipline may be imposed,” they said.

The chief added in the report the service’s professional standards unit “strives to uphold the highest standards of conduct and accountability for its members.”

— with files from Kevin Nielsen