Canada

WestJet announces weekly non-stop flight from Saskatchewan to Halifax

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
WestJet announces weekly non-stop flight from Saskatchewan to Halifax
WATCH: As more and more travellers look to explore Canada this summer, a new direct flight option is coming to both regina and saskatoon. Andrew Benson has more on the ticket to the Maritimes and beyond.
It’s a flight that’s never been offered before in Regina and Saskatoon.

This summer, travellers will have a non-stop flight from both major cities to Halifax once a week.

The new flight from WestJet comes at a time when people are searching for more direct flights out of Saskatchewan.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

