WestJet announces weekly non-stop flight from Saskatchewan to Halifax

It’s a flight that’s never been offered before in Regina and Saskatoon.
This summer, travellers will have a non-stop flight from both major cities to Halifax once a week.
The new flight from WestJet comes at a time when people are searching for more direct flights out of Saskatchewan.
Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.
