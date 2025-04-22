WestJet announces weekly non-stop flight from Saskatchewan to Halifax

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s a flight that’s never been offered before in Regina and Saskatoon.

This summer, travellers will have a non-stop flight from both major cities to Halifax once a week.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The new flight from WestJet comes at a time when people are searching for more direct flights out of Saskatchewan.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.