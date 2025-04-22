Closing submissions underway at trial of two people accused of killing OPP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Closing submissions are underway in the trial of two people accused of murder in the shooting death of a provincial police officer more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death.

Both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The Crown has said it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

The trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and jury deliberations are expected to begin later this week.