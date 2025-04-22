Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Closing submissions underway at trial of two people accused of killing OPP officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I’m outraged’: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer'
‘I’m outraged’: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer
WATCH: 'I'm outraged': OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer – Dec 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Closing submissions are underway in the trial of two people accused of murder in the shooting death of a provincial police officer more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The Crown has said it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

The trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and jury deliberations are expected to begin later this week.

Click to play video: 'Police procession held for slain OPP officer'
Police procession held for slain OPP officer
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices