Pope Francis made Catholic Church more welcoming, says Winnipeg Archbishop

Less than 24 hours after he appeared in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis early Monday morning.

His 12-year papacy was the most progressive in generations, as he championed the poor, approved blessings of same-sex marriages, and appointed women to major roles in the church.

Murray Chatlain, the Archbishop of Winnipeg, says Francis led the Catholic Church to become more welcoming for all.

“He would say it’s not a hotel for saints, but a hospital for sinners,” says Chatlain. “And that sense of listening — he really was focused on us being a listening people, that we start by listening to those around us.”

The 88-year-old pontiff had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia, but the Vatican says he died of a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

Three years ago, Pope Francis made a historic apology to Canada’s Indigenous peoples for the church’s role in the residential school system. The apology was followed by a visit to Canada later that year.

In a statement, Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand says that showed his “character and integrity”.

“Despite the risks of exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic, he made the exceptional decision to greet and shake hands with every single member of our delegation,” says Chartrand. “Every member felt his true respect and left feeling honoured and recognized.”

Chatlain, who spent many years as the Archbishop of Keewatin-Le Pas in northern Manitoba and previously served on the Canadian Catholic Indigenous Council, adds the Pope’s visit meant a lot to his parishioners.

“That the pope was determined to come, and that he came very humbly, openly, honestly — I thought that was a really beautiful example that really reminded us all that we have to work on this reconciliation,” says Chatlain.

Chatlain will hold a memorial mass for Pope Francis on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

In a statement on X, Premier Wab Kinew paid tribute to the Pope, saying, “He will be remembered for his humility and his commitment to service.

“His apology to Indigenous peoples in Canada for the wrongs of the past was an important step on the path of reconciliation and it was meaningful to many — including my own family.”

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham also extended condolences to Catholics mourning the Pope.

“Pope Francis will be remembered for his warmth, approachability, and gentle pastoral presence. In a world scarred by conflict, he was a strong voice for peace.”