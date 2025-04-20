Woman injured in London, Ont., house fire dies in hospital: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a 39-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered during a house fire in London, Ont., last week.

The London Police Service says the blaze broke out in the home on Avalon Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman with life-threatening injuries and took her to hospital.

Police say she has since died, but did not indicate when or share details about her identity.

The ongoing investigation involves London police, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators.