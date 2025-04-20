Menu

Fire

Woman injured in London, Ont., house fire dies in hospital: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2025 6:13 pm
1 min read
London Fire Department Station 1 in London, Ont. View image in full screen
London Fire Department Station 1 in London, Ont. Nicole Osborne/ The Canadian Press
Police say a 39-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered during a house fire in London, Ont., last week.

The London Police Service says the blaze broke out in the home on Avalon Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman with life-threatening  injuries and took her to hospital.

Police say she has since died, but did not indicate when or share details about her identity.

The ongoing investigation involves London police, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

