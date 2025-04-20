Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Extreme makeover: Macdonald Bridge to undergo ‘major’ 2-year revamp project

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 20, 2025 7:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax’s Macdonald bridge set to undergo two-year repair project'
Halifax’s Macdonald bridge set to undergo two-year repair project
The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax is set to undergo a major makeover that will cause several closures throughout the year. The city’s bridge commission says the preservation and repair project is necessary to ensure the structure remains safe for years to come. Mitchell Bailey has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax is set to undergo a makeover that will span most of the next two years — resulting in several weekend closures throughout the process.

The work, dubbed “Project Lifespan,” will see seven decades of paint stripped off the bridge’s two towers.

Steven Proctor, a spokesperson for Halifax Harbour Bridges, said removing the accumulated paint will allow for preservation and repair work to be done in order to keep the iconic structure operating for another 50 years.

“They’ll wrap the tower in material so that none of the material that they chip off goes into the harbour, goes into traffic, goes under people’s cars,” Proctor said, adding that the bridge’s towers will have a different appearance once the project gets underway on April 25.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Within that thing it’ll be pressurized and all the stuff will be sucked into a certain place where it can be collected and disposed of in an environmentally friendly fashion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Proctor said a platform will be built above the bridge’s walking trails and roadways so work can be done without interfering with traffic.

Trending Now

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston stood by the provincial government’s decision to allow a company headquartered in the United States to spearhead the project. He said there wasn’t a Canadian company able to do the work.

“Where it’s a public safety issue, if we have to use an American company in the face of public safety then we’ll have to do that, but we’ll always look for opportunities for Nova Scotian companies or Canadians,” Houston said.

The Macdonald Bridge will be closed the weekend of April 25 as work gets underway.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices