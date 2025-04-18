Battle of Ontario vets talk Leafs-Sens rivalry

Send this page to someone via email

Darcy Tucker gets stopped on the street from time to time.

Fans are usually looking for a picture or an autograph. If the conversation continues, it often shifts to what the 50-year-old is most remembered for during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As a key figure in the Battle of Ontario.

Tucker was front and centre in a heated rivalry that saw Toronto beat Ottawa four times in the post-season between 2000 and 2004. People are still eager years later to share their personal stories of those nerve-racking matchups.

“A lot of kids that were going to university across Ontario and across Canada that were watching in their dorms or watching at their local pub,” Tucker said this week. “Some of them are doctors now, some of them are lawyers. To have that core memory for them is pretty special.

Story continues below advertisement

“It comes from both sides … kids that were fans of Ottawa and kids that were fans of Toronto.”

A new generation is set get its own taste.

The Leafs and Senators play Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday — the first time the franchises have met in the NHL’s annual Stanley Cup marathon in more than two decades.

The provincial rivalry was among hockey’s fiercest for a time.

Former Senators defenceman Chris Phillips, who played in all four series, remembers a circus-like atmosphere

“The excitement in the stands, the excitement in the city,” he recalled. “The shots the teams would take at each other, the mayors going back and forth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody was taking part. It was just so much fun.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The results, however, never went Ottawa’s way. Toronto took the teams’ first meeting in six games and swept the Senators in 2001 before grinding out seven-game victories in 2002 and 2004.

“A little nostalgic,” said former Leafs goaltender Curtis Joseph, who had a infamous on-ice tumble with referee Mick McGeough in 2000. “We lived and died in those series, and have great, great memories.”

The netminder was a massive part of Toronto’s first three victories, including the 2001 sweep against an opponent that finished 19 points ahead in the standings.

“Learned a lot of hard lessons,” said former Senators defenceman Wade Redden. “Their veteran presence propelled them.”

Ex-Ottawa blueliner Jason York was part of the first two Battle of Ontario series.

“Playoff atmosphere ratcheted it up even higher,” he said. “The games were super intense.”

York, who works in broadcasting and has a podcast, said emotions were almost as raw in the media between games.

“You really had to focus and not get involved,” he said.

Easier said than done.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you tried to block it out, you’d lose,” Phillips said. “There was just so much hype. The biggest part was recognizing the moment, realizing it’s big. What more could you ask for?

“A first-round series generated as much hype as a Stanley Cup final.”

The 2002 tilt saw Ottawa take a 3-2 lead when captain Daniel Alfredsson crushed Tucker into the boards from behind and then scored the game-winner.

The Senators went up 2-0 some 48 hours later on home ice looking to advance to the Eastern Conference final when defenceman Ricard Persson was assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding on Tie Domi.

“The only time I think he ever got stitches in his career,” Redden said in jest of the Leafs tough guy.

Toronto scored twice on the ensuing power play and eventually won 4-3 before securing a 3-0 decision at home in Game 7.

The teams took a playoff break in 2003, although there were still fireworks, including Tucker attempting to fight Ottawa’s bench during a chaotic regular-season exchange.

The Senators and Leafs went back at it in 2004. Ottawa forced Game 7 with a double-overtime victory, but Patrick Lalime allowed a pair of soft goals to Joe Nieuwendyk in a 4-1 triumph that sealed another series for Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Tucker said he’s spoken to Senators from that era through the years — including Philips and former Ottawa pugilist Chris Neil — but has never crossed paths with Alfredsson.

“He was trying to do his thing to help his hockey club win,” Tucker said. “I was trying to do my thing to help my hockey club win.”

Phillips said it’s ironic Travis Green, who played two seasons for the Leafs in the early 2000s, is now Ottawa’s head coach.

“I didn’t know him 20 years ago, but I hated him,” Phillips said with a laugh. “Then you run into these guys and they’re just like all of us.”

Senators fans, meanwhile, still have deep scars from those four playoff losses in five years.

“It would be monumental if Ottawa beats the Toronto Maple Leafs,” York said. “One of the greatest moments for the franchise.”

No matter the result, Tucker said a playoff Battle of Ontario is long overdue.

“Good for both cities,” Tucker said. “Both fan bases are excited about the opportunity.

“It’s just great for hockey.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.