Blue Jays option Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned utility player Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old has a .067 batting average in 10 games and 15 at-bats for the Blue Jays this season.
He has just one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Schneider hit .191 last sesaon in 135 games for Toronto, with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.
