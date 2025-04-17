Blue Jays option Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned utility player Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old has a .067 batting average in 10 games and 15 at-bats for the Blue Jays this season.

He has just one hit, one RBI and two runs.

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider hit .191 last sesaon in 135 games for Toronto, with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.