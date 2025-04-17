Menu

Sports

Jets sign defenceman Neal Pionk to six-year contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk answers questions after their 2-1 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Neal Pionk to a six-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$7 million per year and begins in 2025-26.

Pionk had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 69 games for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets this season. He was second on the team in average on-ice time (22:04).

The extension comes a day after Winnipeg concluded its regular season and two days out from the opener of its first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

The six-foot, 190-pound Pionk was signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Jets acquired him in June 2019.

Pionk, 29, has 256 points (44 goals, 212 assists) in 536 career games.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

