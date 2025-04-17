Menu

Headline link
Canada

Ignite Adult Learning Corp. set to close its doors

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 11:36 am
1 min read
WATCH: Ignite Adult Learning Corporation which helps give people another chance at a high school education says it's set to close its doors because of a lack of funding.
Ignite Adult Learning Corporation in Regina says it’s preparing to close its doors due to a lack of provincial funding.

Ignite offers people another chance at getting their Grade 12 education and helps them create career paths. Many people who use the services are in or coming out of rehabilitation.

It says its needs roughly $940,000 annually to operate but last year only received $580,000, which Ignite says was set to be reduced this year if the contract continues.

However, the Saskatchewan government says there was miscommunication about extending the contract.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

