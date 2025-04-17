Ignite Adult Learning Corp. set to close its doors

See more sharing options

Ignite Adult Learning Corporation in Regina says it’s preparing to close its doors due to a lack of provincial funding.

Ignite offers people another chance at getting their Grade 12 education and helps them create career paths. Many people who use the services are in or coming out of rehabilitation.

It says its needs roughly $940,000 annually to operate but last year only received $580,000, which Ignite says was set to be reduced this year if the contract continues.

However, the Saskatchewan government says there was miscommunication about extending the contract.

