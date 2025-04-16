$118K in equipment stolen from Edmonton music store Long & McQuade

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton music store is asking for the public’s help after more than $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from their southeast location.

The incident is the latest in a series of frustrating break-ins for the business.

Security video shared with Global News shows thieves precisely lining up their truck, smashing into the shipping door at the Long & McQuade store on 92 Street and 28 Avenue.

Early Tuesday morning, four masked people broke into the store. The thieves grabbed dozens of items, putting them in the truck, all in the span of five minutes.

“This door was bent in and pushed off its runners,” said assistant manager Steve Simpson, gesturing to the overhead shop door behind him. “So they were able to slide in through the side there and open the small door.”

Story continues below advertisement

The thieves made off with guitars, D.J. equipment, microphones and more.

“$118,000 worth of gear, which is a significant amount of gear,” said Simpson.

“A lot of these items each one is very expensive. We’re talking in the range of $2,500 to $8,000 per item.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A lot of these items each one is very expensive. We're talking in the range of $2,500 to $8,000 per item."

1:45 Brazen safe theft at Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society in Edmonton

This is not the first time the store has been hit by thieves.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Simpson said they’ve been in the southeast Edmonton location for nearly 16 years and dealt with no robberies until the past year, when they were targeted three times.

“It feels sometimes like there’s hardly anything you can do. When it happens, we invest in better doors, better locks, security, things like that,” Simpson says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seems that your hands are tied: if people want to find a way to steal, they’re gonna find a way.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Seems that your hands are tied: if people want to find a way to steal, they're gonna find a way."

The stolen equipment isn’t easy to find. Simpson said there is the odd case where their item shows up from a private seller, but it’s hard to identify.

“These things just seem to disappear into the abyss somewhere in the world. They are serialized, so we do our best to find out what the serial numbers were based on our paperwork and to put those in our system as flagged as stolen,” he said.

The business is asking for the public’s help in finding the gear or tracking down the thieves.

“We do have a lot of faithful, loyal customers that come here, and they do wanna get involved, they do wanna help. I know that if we can get the word out there as much as possible that a lot of them will actively be looking,” said Simpson.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the store.