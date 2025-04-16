Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Patricia Moore violates lifetime ban, has more horses seized in Parkland County: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 4:57 pm
2 min read
RCMP and Alberta SPCA members seizing horses from Patricia Moore's property in Parkland County on April 14, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP and Alberta SPCA members seizing horses from Patricia Moore's property in Parkland County on April 14, 2025. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman who has been the subject of multiple animal abuse investigations and has been banned for life from owning horses is facing new charges after several animals in distress were seized from her property west of Edmonton this week.

The accused, Patricia Lynn Moore, 54, of Parkland County, has a court-ordered lifetime ban from owning, caring for, or being in possession of any equine animals.

Moore has a lengthy past involving animal abuse cases.

Dozens of distressed animals, mostly horses and dogs, have been seized from her property near Evansburg and Entwistle over the years.

The most recent raid took place on Monday, when RCMP, the Alberta SPCA and Parkland County enforcement services carried out a search warrant and said they found several horses that were deemed to be in distress.

Story continues below advertisement
  • RCMP and Alberta SPCA members seizing horses from Patricia Moore's property in Parkland County on April 14, 2025.

“I would like to thank those who are willing to come forward and provide information that helps protect vulnerable animals,” said Evansburg RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Sutherland.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It is thanks to the public that we were able to work with the Alberta SPCA and Parkland County Enforcement Services to seize these animals and protect them from further harm.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parkland County woman Patricia Moore charged with alleged mistreatment of horses'
Parkland County woman Patricia Moore charged with alleged mistreatment of horses

The horses were seized by SPCA peace officers, loaded into trailers and taken to a caretaking facility for further examination and treatment, police said.

“Prohibition orders against owning or caring for animals can be an effective tool in preventing animal distress,” said Alberta SPCA executive director Leanne Niblock.

“We want to thank the RCMP for their diligent work to enforce this order and ultimately help protect animals and will continue to work to make protections for all animals even stronger.”

Moore was arrested and charged with breaching a court order, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breaching a prohibition order and two counts of causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal.

Click to play video: 'Second person charged in Parkland County animal abuse case'
Second person charged in Parkland County animal abuse case

Moore was brought before a justice of the peace and released on conditions, including one to make alternate housing arrangements for any remaining horses on the property.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore’s next court date is set for April 28 in Evansburg.

In 2020, she was found not guilty of animal cruelty in case involving 65 horses and six dogs that were removed from an acreage near Evansburg. She was one of three people charged in the case.

Click to play video: 'Dozens of animals removed from Alberta property connected to animal cruelty case'
Dozens of animals removed from Alberta property connected to animal cruelty case

In 2010, three horses were found dead and another 16 were seized by the SPCA from a property near Carrot Creek, Alta., which is about 60 kilometres west of Evansburg.

Moore also faced several charges in connection with a dog breeding operation near Edson, and in 2012 was found guilty of animal neglect.

 

She was previously the focus of a Global News investigation in 2009.

Story continues below advertisement
File photo of horses seen on Patricia Moore’s property on Dec. 9, 2018. View image in full screen
File photo of horses seen on Patricia Moore’s property on Dec. 9, 2018. Courtesy: Lauren Nagel
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices