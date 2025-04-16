Patricia Moore violates lifetime ban, has more horses seized in Parkland County: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who has been the subject of multiple animal abuse investigations and has been banned for life from owning horses is facing new charges after several animals in distress were seized from her property west of Edmonton this week.

The accused, Patricia Lynn Moore, 54, of Parkland County, has a court-ordered lifetime ban from owning, caring for, or being in possession of any equine animals.

Moore has a lengthy past involving animal abuse cases.

Dozens of distressed animals, mostly horses and dogs, have been seized from her property near Evansburg and Entwistle over the years.

The most recent raid took place on Monday, when RCMP, the Alberta SPCA and Parkland County enforcement services carried out a search warrant and said they found several horses that were deemed to be in distress.

“I would like to thank those who are willing to come forward and provide information that helps protect vulnerable animals,” said Evansburg RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Sutherland.

“It is thanks to the public that we were able to work with the Alberta SPCA and Parkland County Enforcement Services to seize these animals and protect them from further harm.”

The horses were seized by SPCA peace officers, loaded into trailers and taken to a caretaking facility for further examination and treatment, police said.

“Prohibition orders against owning or caring for animals can be an effective tool in preventing animal distress,” said Alberta SPCA executive director Leanne Niblock.

“We want to thank the RCMP for their diligent work to enforce this order and ultimately help protect animals and will continue to work to make protections for all animals even stronger.”

Moore was arrested and charged with breaching a court order, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breaching a prohibition order and two counts of causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal.

Moore was brought before a justice of the peace and released on conditions, including one to make alternate housing arrangements for any remaining horses on the property.

Moore’s next court date is set for April 28 in Evansburg.

In 2020, she was found not guilty of animal cruelty in case involving 65 horses and six dogs that were removed from an acreage near Evansburg. She was one of three people charged in the case.

In 2010, three horses were found dead and another 16 were seized by the SPCA from a property near Carrot Creek, Alta., which is about 60 kilometres west of Evansburg.

Moore also faced several charges in connection with a dog breeding operation near Edson, and in 2012 was found guilty of animal neglect.

She was previously the focus of a Global News investigation in 2009.

