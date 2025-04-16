Menu

Crime

Winnipeg murder investigation leads cops to 6 arrests

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspicious death under investigation by Winnipeg homicide unit: police'
Suspicious death under investigation by Winnipeg homicide unit: police
Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death Friday morning on Wellington Avenue. – Mar 31, 2025
A number of suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide late last month on Wellington Avenue, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were initially called about a suspicious death on the morning of March 28 and found the victim, 30-year-old Bronson Emery Dale Kequahtooway.

Homicide investigators took over, and with the help of the tactical support team, raided a home on Simcoe Street the next day and arrested three people.

A 20-year-old man, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were each charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

On the afternoon of April 3, police arrested a fourth suspect, another 28-year-old woman, and charged her with the same offence, as well as three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Less than a week later, on April 9, another man, 39, was arrested on McDermot Avenue. Police said they seized 14 grams of meth and $320 in cash during that arrest.

The suspect, Eric Matthew Morissette, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of possessing a firearm or prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order, meth possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

A final suspect was arrested Monday at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, where he was serving time for an unrelated matter.

Frederick Francis Mathias Baker, 28, has also been charged with second-degree murder and possessing a restricted or prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
