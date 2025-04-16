Emaciated dog found wandering near Richmond secondary school

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the details and images in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

An emaciated English bulldog mix was found wandering near McNair Secondary School in Richmond and is now in the care of the BC SPCA.

In a news release, the BC SPCA said an early-morning jogger came across the dog on April 2.

The jogger noticed the dog was skin and bones.

“The jogger noticed the dog trailing behind him as he ran,” Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations with the BC SPCA said.

“At first, he thought the dog belonged to someone, but he looked around and saw no one. When he stopped running, the dog just stood there and gazed at him.”

Drever said the jogger was able to coax the dog into his car and while he was waiting for the animal centre to open, he bought him some rotisserie chicken and a collar.

View image in full screen The dog is now in the care of a foster family, overseen by the BC SPCA. Provided by the BC SPCA

Staff at the centre found that the dog had no identification and no microchip.

“In addition to suffering from starvation the dog has arthritis in his front legs,” Drever added. “His veterinary checkup went well, but he is not out of the woods yet.

“He is not gaining weight as quickly as we would like. He is under the watchful eye of the veterinarian and is getting lots of love from his foster.”

Dogs who are emaciated can be challenging to nurse back to health and can suffer from long-term effects, Drever said.

The dog, who has not been named, is loving and affectionate, his foster family reports.

At this time, it is not known when the dog will be available for adoption.