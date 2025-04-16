Montreal police seek suspect after teen boy fatally stabbed in Côte-des-Neiges

Police in Montreal are looking for answers after a 16-year-old boy was left dead in a stabbing Tuesday evening in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
Authorities say a 911 call was placed at 6 p.m. and officers found the boy shortly after on Barclay Street near the Victoria Avenue intersection.
The victim was found conscious with upper-body stab wounds. Emergency services rushed him to hospital but say he lost consciousness in the ambulance.
He died in hospital in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron says officers have set up a perimeter around the scene and are meeting witnesses to investigate the circumstances and motive behind the homicide.
Bergeron says this marks the City of Montreal’s eighth homicide of 2025.
