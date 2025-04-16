University of Regina students voice concern after URSU fee agreement terminated

See more sharing options

The University of Regina terminated the fee-sharing agreement with its student union, URSU.

Following an auditor’s report, which brought up serious questions over URSU’s ability to move forward and pay its bills, the university’s board lost confidence in the organization.

Ending the agreement means the U of R will assume the responsibilities and services provided by URSU, raising alarms for some students.

Watch the video above to see the full story.