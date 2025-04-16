Menu

Education

University of Regina students voice concern after URSU fee agreement terminated

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 10:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University of Regina students voice concern over URSU decision'
University of Regina students voice concern over URSU decision
After raising financial concerns more than a year ago, the University of Regina will no longer collect fees on behalf of its student union, URSU. A consequence of terminating its fee-sharing agreement is that the university will assume URSU's responsibilities. Some students are uncertain that this decision puts their best interests forward.
The University of Regina terminated the fee-sharing agreement with its student union, URSU.

Following an auditor’s report, which brought up serious questions over URSU’s ability to move forward and pay its bills, the university’s board lost confidence in the organization.

Ending the agreement means the U of R will assume the responsibilities and services provided by URSU, raising alarms for some students.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

