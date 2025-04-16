All-candidates debates begin Wednesday in Wellington-Halton Hills riding

Send this page to someone via email

Several all-candidates debates in the Guelph, Ont., area are scheduled over the next seven days ahead of the federal election on April 28.

Michael Chong, Conservative candidate for the Wellington-Halton Hills riding, will participate.

Chong said the Conservative party has created an economic plan to tackle affordability and housing.

“It begins by a tax cut, reducing the first income tax bracket from 15 to 12.75 per cent,” Chong said.

He said the reduction will save seniors and a typical two-income family $1,800 in taxes, and the Conservatives also plan to eliminate the GST on new homes under $1.3 million, saving a new home buyer $65,000 on the purchase of a new residence.

The Conservative incumbent said he wants to make life more affordable in the Royal City and the surrounding area as well — an issue he said has been front and centre for several years.

NDP candidate Andrew Bascombe said the NDP will look to reduce taxes as well.

He said the party will also eliminate the GST on everyday essentials for people, along with implementing a different view on how people qualify for homes and the types of homes that are built.

“We have people paying the equivalent of mortgages as rent, yet the bank will not qualify them for that same amount as mortgage,” he said.

Bascombe added the cost of living is the biggest issue affecting Guelph and the surrounding area.

“It’s a basic issue for everybody,” Bascombe said.

The Wellington Federation of Agriculture will host a virtual debate on Wednesday evening, the first of four scheduled over the next week.

The debates will give voters in the Wellington-Halton Hills riding a chance to speak with candidates throughout that time.

Sean Carscadden is also running for the Liberals and Liam Stiles is the candidate for the Greens.

Bascombe said the NDP isn’t just the next party to lead the riding of Wellington-Halton Hills, but he believes the party should lead across the country.

“The NDP, if you look at its history, has always been there whether it’s a Liberal or Conservative party as the ruling party pushing for the gains that Canadians need,” he said.

He said the Liberal and Conservative parties are responsible for the damage that’s been done, and voters can’t expect a different result supporting either party. He said the result will be different by electing an NDP representative.

The Puslinch Community Centre will also host an all-candidates’ debate on April 22, and another in-person event will be at the Halton Hills Chamber of Commerce on April 23.