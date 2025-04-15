Newly-elected Vancouver councillor under fire for online posts critical of police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s newly elected COPE councillor is igniting controversy at city hall for previous anti-police comments on social media, but Sean Orr denies his posts were intended to incite violence against law enforcement.

Past X commentary from Orr includes, “All Pigs Must Die,” “Cops aren’t people,” “The cops are the violent bums,” “The VPD are murderers,” and in July 2024, an animated image of a pig in a police uniform.

“His past comments are disgusting,” said ABC Vancouver Coun. Brian Montague, a retired VPD officer. “This fuels anti-police sentiment and attitudes and just increases the amount of rhetoric out there.”

Since Orr will potentially be voting on police matters, the Vancouver Police Union (VPU) said the posts are deeply concerning – especially considering recent attacks on officers in the city.

“Inflaming’s a good word because ultimately we’ve had a police officer lit on fire so, and now we have a newly-elected councillor who’s promoting violence against the police,” VPD acting president Sgt. James Hubert told Global News in an interview Tuesday.

“I’m not going to respond to that,” Orr said when asked about the union’s claim.

“I mean yes, there (were) some remarks when I was a private citizen but now that I’m a councillor things are going to be different.”

While Orr admitted he’s been critical of police online, he disagrees with the VPU’s allegation.

“In terms of inciting violence, I think that’s absurd,” Orr said Tuesday.

In reference to “All Pigs Must Die,” Orr confirmed it is the name of a band and the January 2021 post was in reply to music publicist Eric Alper.

When asked about posts referencing the hashtag #acab or “All cops are bastards,” and if he believed that, Orr responded: “That’s a phrase that is sort of talking about systemic problems in policing.”

“It’s not talking about individual people so it’s talking about the systems for sure,” he said.

“It’s not helpful,” said Montague. “I want to remind him that police officers are sons and daughters, they’re spouses, they’re mothers and fathers.”

Orr said he believes you can support the VPD and defund it at the same time.

“I mean defund doesn’t mean abolish the VPD so I can support the VPD,” the COPE Coun. told Global News.

Orr said he thinks the VPD budget, which is just under $423.9 million for 2025, needs to be looked at in order to fund communities properly.

“Absolutely, I’m willing to work with the VPD,” Orr added.

Montague said he hopes Orr will educate himself on the benefits of investing in police and public safety.

“The men and women who put on a uniform every day and do a job that most don’t have the integrity or courage to do deserve so much better.”