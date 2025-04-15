Caught on camera: Fight breaks out on West Kelowna golf course

See more sharing options

Police in West Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after what should have been a friendly round of golf turned into fairway fisticuffs on Monday evening.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to the Two Eagles Golf Course around 6:45 p.m., to reports of a disturbance.

Some of the altercation was captured on camera.

Video circulating on social media shows an escalating dispute between two groups of players, which descended into punches being thrown.

The person who posted the video said one man, seen in the video losing his shirt, may have suffered a broken jaw.

The golf course confirmed the incident, telling Global News it called police immediately.

Mounties said they had identified everyone involved, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police added they had seen the video, describing it as “nothing short of unacceptable behaviour.”