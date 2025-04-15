Alberta government introduces promised mandatory addiction treatment legislation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government has introduced promised legislation to allow for adults and youngsters to be forced into addiction treatment facilities.

If a proposed bill passes, parents, family members, health-care professionals, police or peace officers can apply for a treatment order from a new provincial commission.

Under the bill, those using substances and deemed a risk to themselves or others can be ordered into treatment in a secure facility for up to three months, or six months in community-based treatment.

Smith says there is no compassion in leaving people to suffer in the throes of addiction, and the new law is meant to address only the most serious cases in which all other options have failed.

Some temporary beds will start operating under the program next year, but by 2029, up to 300 patients would be sent to two new treatment centres, expected to cost $180 million.

Critics have said involuntary treatment could cause harm and will violate human rights, but Smith says she believes the legislation will comply with the Alberta Bill of Rights and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.