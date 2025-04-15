Californa tries to lure Canadians back, but B.C. minister says ‘hold the line’ on travel

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians, don’t let Trump keep you from visiting California.

That’s the message of a new tourism campaign launched by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Visit California.

“Today we launched a new international campaign focused on encouraging Canadians to come visit the great state of California,” Newsom says in a video posted to social media.

“The state of mind in the United States of America has dramatically changed as it relates to the approach to Canada and we want to make sure we send a message to our Canadian friends up north to come to a state where two million Canadians visited last year, to come visit a state where there’s something for everybody.”

California is a popular destination for Canadians, especially British Columbians, with access via road, boats, planes and trains, but tourism to the U.S. from Canada has been down since the start of President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

“Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans,” Newsom said.

“California is the ultimate playground — over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset, from our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food, and outdoor adventure — there’s something here for everyone. Canada, come experience our California Love.”

According to the campaign, tourism from Canada dropped 12 per cent in February compared with 2024.

This was the first decrease in Canadian tourism to California since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, 1.8 million Canadians travelled to California, spending $3.72 billion in the Golden State, according to the campaign.

“California is committed to rolling out the red carpet for our Canadian visitors, whenever you’re ready to visit,” Visit California president and CEO Caroline Beteta said in a statement.

“California and Canada share so much in common. Our inclusive values, love of natural beauty and passion for innovation bind us, and we look forward to welcoming you back with the same community spirit you’ve always shown us.”

Vacation hot spot Palm Springs has already been ensuring Canadians know they are welcome.

Banners with the Maple Leaf in a heart have been hung in the city’s downtown strip and in the airport.

“The Maple Leaf belongs in Palm Springs,” Mayor Ron De Harte told Global News.

“This is simply a way to say to the Canadians who are our friends and neighbours, and truly our community, because they are here. Many are here for two, three, four months every year, and they are part of our community.

“And this was a way to say for those that are here still in town and haven’t headed home, thank you, we love you, and rest assured that next year, no matter what’s going on in Washington, D.C., we are going to continue to be the Palm Springs you fell in love with decades ago.”

Newsom met with B.C. Premier David Eby on Monday to discuss opportunities to partner with the province around issues involving the lumber industry, national transportation corridors, and opportunities to expedite major projects and affordable housing.

B.C.’s minister of housing and municipal affairs, Ravi Kahlon, told Global News he appreciates Newsom’s message and acknowledgement of support.

“But clearly it’s a response to what’s happening from Canadians,” he said. “Canadians are not travelling to the U.S. We’ve seen almost 70 per cent decline in travellers going there and most of that is directly connected to tariffs.”

Kahlon said he has also heard that people are worried that something could happen to them in the U.S.

“They don’t want to end up in El Salvador,” he said.

Despite Newsom’s plea and the ad campaign, Kahlon had a message for British Columbians.

“Hold the line,” he said. “It’s working. There’s a reason why there’s an ad campaign being run by the California state. There’s a reason why there’s ads being run by U.S. states. It’s because Canadians have responded with a clear message: we’re not a 51st state, we’re not going to take this lightly, we believe all the tariffs should come off and I’m proud of Canadians, I’m proud of British Columbians.”