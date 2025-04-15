Canada, other copper suppliers push back against possible Trump tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Three top copper suppliers to the United States told President Donald Trump’s administration that imports of the metal do not threaten U.S. security interests, as Canada, Chile and Peru aim to fend off potential tariffs on the metal needed for electric vehicles and myriad industrial uses.

Trump ordered a probe into possible duties in February under the Section 232 national security provision of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same U.S. law he used in his first term to impose 25% global tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The three countries pushed back on the investigation in letters submitted in recent weeks to the U.S. Commerce Department that are now publicly available on a U.S. federal website.

Together the nations supply 94% of U.S. imports of refined copper and copper alloys, according to data from information provider Trade Data Monitor (TDM). They are led by Chile, the world’s top producer that accounts for 70% of such imports, followed by Canada with 17%, and Peru with 7%, all under free trade deals.

“Copper imports from Chile contribute to the United States’ supply chain security and do not represent any risk to its national security interests,” Chile’s ambassador in Washington, Juan Valdes wrote in a letter dated March 31.

Canada’s government noted that maintaining free trade for copper would support U.S. security efforts because the metal is used by defense industries. Canada’s top mining group argued that tariffs could give advantages to China over the United States.

“Imposing tariffs on Canadian copper would be counterproductive,” Pierre Gratton, president of Canada’s Mining Association, wrote in a letter.

The Trump administration has not detailed any results thus far of the February investigation, which seeks to curb China’s influence in the global copper market. Section 232 probes need to be completed within 270 days of their initiation.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Chile said that Chilean copper imports provide security and economic benefits to the United States, and that tariffs could wind up benefiting China.

Chile sends the majority of its exports to China.

“The playing field is leveled, and tariffs on Chilean copper would only serve to make Chile’s copper exports more attractive to China, ultimately weakening the economic and security interests of the United States,” Paula Estevez, CEO of the group, wrote in a letter.

A letter from Peru’s foreign trade ministry also called for the United States to exclude the South American country from restrictions, noting that its copper imports posed no security risks.

“We trust that our longstanding and reliable trade relationship will continue … thereby allowing our exports to continue,” the letter said.