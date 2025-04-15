B.C. driver fined for driving with his dog on his lap

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. driver was fined recently for driving with his dog on his lap and Highway Patrol says this is a good reminder about obstructive driving behaviours.

The driver was pulled over and fined on April 9 while driving on Lougheed Highway near Production Way in Burnaby. He was fined $109 under Section 195(1)(a) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“Driving is a complex task,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“You need all of your attention for unexpected lane changes, pedestrians, weather and obstacles. Having a dog on your lap is illegal and a minor collision could kill your best friend. It’s best if pets are belted in properly, ideally with a harness in the rear passenger seat, just like a human child.”

According to Highway Patrol, other obstructive driving behaviours that are illegal, but common, include mounting your cellphone on your windshield; fuzzy dice, air fresheners, tissue boxes and anything else that can obstruct your view through the windshield; and blankets, privacy screens, or tinting on passenger or driver’s windows that are forward of the B pillar (the vehicle’s roof pillar located behind the driver’s shoulder).

“We want everyone to give driving the respect it deserves,” McLaughlin added. “You are much more likely to avoid a ticket and the physical and emotional consequences of a crash.”