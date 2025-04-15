Menu

Crime

B.C. driver fined for driving with his dog on his lap

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 1:10 pm
The dog sitting on the passenger seat after his owner was pulled over for driving with the dog on his lap. View image in full screen
The dog sitting on the passenger seat after his owner was pulled over for driving with the dog on his lap. BC Highway Patrol
A B.C. driver was fined recently for driving with his dog on his lap and Highway Patrol says this is a good reminder about obstructive driving behaviours.

The driver was pulled over and fined on April 9 while driving on Lougheed Highway near Production Way in Burnaby. He was fined $109 under Section 195(1)(a) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“Driving is a complex task,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“You need all of your attention for unexpected lane changes, pedestrians, weather and obstacles. Having a dog on your lap is illegal and a minor collision could kill your best friend. It’s best if pets are belted in properly, ideally with a harness in the rear passenger seat, just like a human child.”

Trending Now

According to Highway Patrol, other obstructive driving behaviours that are illegal, but common, include mounting your cellphone on your windshield; fuzzy dice, air fresheners, tissue boxes and anything else that can obstruct your view through the windshield; and blankets, privacy screens, or tinting on passenger or driver’s windows that are forward of the B pillar (the vehicle’s roof pillar located behind the driver’s shoulder).

“We want everyone to give driving the respect it deserves,” McLaughlin added. “You are much more likely to avoid a ticket and the physical and emotional consequences of a crash.”

