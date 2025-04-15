Quebec senior scammed out of $100,000, says bank isn’t reimbursing her

Another scam targeting older adults has left a senior in Quebec with a massive loss.
An 81-year-old Montreal woman was scammed out of more than $100,000 in a banking phone scam.
The woman says the fraudulent scheme was “sleek” and sounded “very professional.”
She told Global News she’s upset that she fell for the spoof but is even more furious with her bank for the way she says it is handling her case.
