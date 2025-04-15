Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec senior scammed out of $100,000, says bank isn’t reimbursing her

By Staff Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 1:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec senior scammed out of $100,000'
Quebec senior scammed out of $100,000
WATCH: Quebec senior scammed out of $100,000. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.
Another scam targeting older adults has left a senior in Quebec with a massive loss.

An 81-year-old Montreal woman was scammed out of more than $100,000 in a banking phone scam.

The woman says the fraudulent scheme was “sleek” and sounded “very professional.”

She told Global News she’s upset that she fell for the spoof but is even more furious with her bank for the way she says it is handling her case.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: Poilievre outlines plan to stop scammers who target seniors'
Canada election 2025: Poilievre outlines plan to stop scammers who target seniors
