Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lineup announced for downtown Winnipeg’s 5th annual Burt Block Parties

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 11:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Behind the Scenes at the Burt'
Behind the Scenes at the Burt
RELATED: Global News takes you behind the scenes at the legendary Burton Cummings Theatre – Sep 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A popular concert series is coming back to downtown Winnipeg for a fifth year.

The Burt Block Parties, a four-night summer event held outside the Burton Cummings Theatre, announced its 2025 lineup on Tuesday.

The party, which kicks off Aug. 14, includes artists ranging from country to pop to classic rock, who will perform to a crowd of 4,000 outside the historic concert venue.

“We’re thrilled to announce our fifth year of live music outside in downtown Winnipeg this August,” True North Sports + Entertainment’s Ruben Ramalheiro said Tuesday.

“Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline. Each year we fine-tune and enhance this event, and we’re eagerly anticipating everyone’s enjoyment of what we’ve prepared for this special fifth year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Platinum-selling Canadian country star Dean Brody kicks off the first night of the series, alongside Owen Riegling, Hailey Benedict and Manitoba’s Brandi Vezina.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Friday, Aug. 15 features Vancouver pop-rock outfit Marianas Trench, backed by Down With Webster and Fefe Dobson.

The next night’s headliners are Kingston, Ont., alt-rockers The Glorious Sons, alongside ’90s radio staples Everclear, plus Juno award winner JJ Wilde.

Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 17, fans of Canadian classic rock can check out the likes of Kim Mitchell, Chilliwack and Harlequin.

Trending Now

Additional guests for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday dates have yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, including VIP tickets and four-day passes.

Click to play video: 'Arkells appeal to Winnipeg police for illegal drone footage: ‘Get us the hard drive’'
Arkells appeal to Winnipeg police for illegal drone footage: ‘Get us the hard drive’
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices