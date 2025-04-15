Lineup announced for downtown Winnipeg’s 5th annual Burt Block Parties

See more sharing options

A popular concert series is coming back to downtown Winnipeg for a fifth year.

The Burt Block Parties, a four-night summer event held outside the Burton Cummings Theatre, announced its 2025 lineup on Tuesday.

The party, which kicks off Aug. 14, includes artists ranging from country to pop to classic rock, who will perform to a crowd of 4,000 outside the historic concert venue.

“We’re thrilled to announce our fifth year of live music outside in downtown Winnipeg this August,” True North Sports + Entertainment’s Ruben Ramalheiro said Tuesday.

“Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline. Each year we fine-tune and enhance this event, and we’re eagerly anticipating everyone’s enjoyment of what we’ve prepared for this special fifth year.”

Platinum-selling Canadian country star Dean Brody kicks off the first night of the series, alongside Owen Riegling, Hailey Benedict and Manitoba’s Brandi Vezina.

Friday, Aug. 15 features Vancouver pop-rock outfit Marianas Trench, backed by Down With Webster and Fefe Dobson.

The next night’s headliners are Kingston, Ont., alt-rockers The Glorious Sons, alongside ’90s radio staples Everclear, plus Juno award winner JJ Wilde.

Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 17, fans of Canadian classic rock can check out the likes of Kim Mitchell, Chilliwack and Harlequin.

Additional guests for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday dates have yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, including VIP tickets and four-day passes.