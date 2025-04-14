Edmonton Police Service has its 1st Operational Stress Intervention Dog

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is welcoming its first Operational Stress Intervention Dog (OSID): Blaise.

“Whether it’s a difficult call during a tough day, or the need for a calming presence, Blaise will be available to all of our staff — sworn and civilian,” EPS’ interim police chief Warren Driechel said.

Blaise is a black lab who is almost three years old.

“Unlike our other service dogs who are trained to catch criminals, Blaise specializes in providing emotional support, stress relief and just a little extra comfort to our employees who need it,” Driechel said.

Blaise is purpose-bred and was trained by the non-profit organization BC & Alberta Guide Dogs for more than two years.

“Blaise was selected for specific temperament to be able to work daily in a busy environment,” said Mike Annan, director of service dogs with BC & Alberta Guide Dogs.

"Blaise has an affinity to be around lots of people."

EPS is the first policing organization in Alberta to get an OSID thanks to Wounded Warriors Canada.

“We have placed Operational Stress Intervention Dogs with other police services across the country, and here in Western Canada, mostly in British Columbia,” said Philip Ralph, director of health services with Wounded Warriors Canada.

“Going back six months later, after the placement, and seeing the impact that they have on the service with the members, is just amazing.”

Const. David Klein is one of Blaise’s three handlers. The last few weeks have been spent training with the dog.

“It’s been really amazing over the last two weeks that we’ve had him here, … the effects he’s had on our membership,” Klein said.

Within EPS, Blaise will be there for members who have had a hard day and also help with reintegration.

“I work mostly with members coming back to work, and I’ll use him where members have a lot of anxiety about coming back,” Klein said.

“How I’ve seen him just break the ice with members coming in has been unreal. So he really helps relax everybody.”