Massive cache of guns seized from home in rural Hamilton: police

Police in Guelph, Ont., seized 60 guns and more than $20,000 worth of coke while arresting four people and raiding a home in Hamilton last week.

Last Tuesday, Guelph police arrested two men in a parking lot in the west of the city while also seizing cocaine with a street value of $23,100. Police also seized 11 rounds of ammunition and $2,750 in cash.

“The BEAT unit had been investigating two males for some time leading to their arrest together in a vehicle last Tuesday,” Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

The following day, police say that investigation pointed officers towards a home in rural Hamilton, where police arrested a man and woman, who had loaded guns nearby.

Police say once the pair were in custody, officers searched the home and found around 60 firearms, “many of which were stored in a careless manner.”

The officers also seized “thousands of rounds of ammunition, also stored in a careless manner throughout the residence, an over-capacity magazine, which is a prohibited device, a 3D printer with a 3D-printed modified magazine and a bullet reloading press,” according to a release from police.

They say a 22-year-old Brampton man and a 30-year-old man from Kitchener were arrested in Guelph on Tuesday with both facing a number of drug and weapon charges.

In Hamilton the following day, police say officers arrested a 52-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from Hamilton, and both have been charged with careless use of a firearm (unsafe storage), possession of prohibited weapon/device or ammunition and unsafe storage of a firearm.