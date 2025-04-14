Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Massive cache of guns seized from home in rural Hamilton: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 4:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gun control: Canada adding 179 types of firearms to prohibited weapon list'
Gun control: Canada adding 179 types of firearms to prohibited weapon list
Gun control: Canada adding 179 types of firearms to prohibited weapon list – Mar 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Guelph, Ont., seized 60 guns and more than $20,000 worth of coke while arresting four people and raiding a home in Hamilton last week.

Last Tuesday, Guelph police arrested two men in a parking lot in the west of the city while also seizing cocaine with a street value of  $23,100. Police also seized 11 rounds of ammunition and $2,750 in cash.

“The BEAT unit had been investigating two males for some time leading to their arrest together in a vehicle last Tuesday,” Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The following day, police say that investigation pointed officers towards a home in rural Hamilton, where police arrested a man and woman, who had loaded guns nearby.

Police say once the pair were in custody, officers searched the home and found around 60 firearms, “many of which were stored in a careless manner.”

Story continues below advertisement

The officers also seized “thousands of rounds of ammunition, also stored in a careless manner throughout the residence, an over-capacity magazine, which is a prohibited device, a 3D printer with a 3D-printed modified magazine and a bullet reloading press,” according to a release from police.

Trending Now

They say a 22-year-old Brampton man and a 30-year-old man from Kitchener were arrested in Guelph on Tuesday with both facing a number of drug and weapon charges.

In Hamilton the following day, police say officers arrested a 52-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from Hamilton, and both have been charged with careless use of a firearm (unsafe storage), possession of prohibited weapon/device or ammunition and unsafe storage of a firearm.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices