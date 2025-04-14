Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s ‘cherry blossom watch’ says it’s almost time for popular spring pilgrimage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High Park cherry blossoms on schedule to bloom in Toronto'
High Park cherry blossoms on schedule to bloom in Toronto
RELATED: High Park cherry blossoms on schedule to bloom in Toronto – Apr 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto’s largest public park says its famous cherry blossom trees are showing their first signs of impending bloom.

Every year, thousands of locals and visitors descend on High Park during peak cherry bloom season and the park’s nature centre says it’s almost time to make that pilgrimage again.

The centre says cherry blossom trees in the park are in Stage 1 of the bloom development process, which means the buds appear “fat, round, healthy and green.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says that’s the very first sign of their impending arrival, but it’s still early to make a definitive prediction on when peak blooms will occur.

However, High Park’s cherry blossoms usually reach peak bloom between late April and early May.

The High Park Nature Centre says peak bloom depends on weather and only lasts about a week, so it encourages visitors to keep checking its website for the latest updates.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cherry blossom trees can also be found in other parks across Toronto and the city’s website maps out their locations.

The city says some of the first cherry blossom, or Sakura, trees were planted in Toronto in 1959, when then-Japanese ambassador to Canada presented 2,000 trees to Toronto residents on behalf of Tokyo.

“The trees were planted in appreciation of Toronto accepting relocated Japanese-Canadians following the Second World War,” it says on its website.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices