Consumer

2016 Nissan Leaf EV owner says cost of battery replacement may not be worth investment

By Anne Drewa Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 9:44 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: EV battery replacement cost'
Consumer Matters: EV battery replacement cost
The cost of replacing an EV battery is putting a dent in a B.C. car owner's electric vehicle experience. His story now serving as a cautionary tale for others thinking about venturing into the used EV market. Consumer Matters Anne Drewa has more.
Neil Turner says he considers himself an environmentalist and an advocate for electric vehicles. Back in 2019, the B.C. resident says he purchased a used 2016 Nissan Leaf electric vehicle.

“The cost was $17,000 CDN including tax,” Turner told Consumer Matters.

Turner says his EV was driving well until this past winter during a cold snap. He says the battery range began to drop a kilometre a second, forcing him to take the car to his local Nissan dealership, where he was told the battery needed replacing.

“We went back and asked, can we have a quote for replacement battery and that’s when I got the shock,” said Turner.

Turner was quoted over $85,846.55 CDN for the replacement battery. The quote did not include labour costs. “I almost fell down,” Turner said.

Story continues below advertisement

When Turner questioned the quoted price, he says it was confirmed by the dealership that it was the suggested retail price from Nissan Canada for the replacement battery and it would need to be special ordered.

“It was the local dealer that contacts Nissan Canada for the estimate and he didn’t have a lot of information about why, and I think he was shocked by the amount as well,” said Turner.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Auto tariffs’ impacts on buyers'
Consumer Matters: Auto tariffs’ impacts on buyers

Consumer Matters reached out to Nissan Canada on Turner’s behalf, asking about the battery price.

Nissan Canada stated: “Unfortunately, there seems to have been a mistake in the inputted part code, which has resulted in the wrong information being displayed in the system. We can confirm that the price to purchase the LEAF lithium-ion battery is 11,533 CAD before taxes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nissan also stated it would provide Turner with free battery installation and he would receive an upgraded 40kw battery in lieu of the original 30kw battery should he move ahead.

Nissan also stated the battery replacement includes a 1-year or 20,000 Km warranty (whichever comes first).

“I think one year is not appropriate, given the battery is originally warrantied for eight years in a new car. Why wouldn’t there be warranty for a similar period?” said Turner.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: EV battery replacement cost reality check'
Consumer Matters: EV battery replacement cost reality check

George Iny, the executive director of the non-profit Automobile Protection Association, says when it comes to battery replacement in electric vehicles, automakers should offer better support for consumers.

“Carmakers should be doing more either to have their own brand of reconditioned packs with proper warranties at better prices, or if it’s too expensive, offer to buy the vehicle back from the customer,” said Iny.

Story continues below advertisement

“As these vehicles are getting older or aging out, they are put in the hands of second or third owners. Those people often don’t have the same means of the original buyer and they are also not receiving the same level of support and that is a concern,” he added.

Turner says he has 115,000 kilometres on his Nissan Leaf and its current market value is estimated at around $10,000 CDN.

He says going forward, he’ll have to decide whether or not battery replacement is worth the investment.

“It still leaves a bad taste in our mouth in terms of EV technology going forward. It’s still a considerable investment,” said Turner.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

